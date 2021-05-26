Find out who cooks the best breakfast in Derbyshire
Where would you go for the best breakfast in Derbyshire?
That was the question we asked our Facebook followers and the answers poured in.
Mel Frost recommended Filippellis bistro and bar in Chesterfield, Dawn Eden chose the Three Horse Shoes in Clay Cross while Rachel Fox picked The Refreshment Room at Miller’s Dale station.
Laura Levick opted for The Devonshire Arms at Middle Handley and Jo Moran selected the Granby Café at Bakewell.
Bob Rawlinson takes the biscuit for the furthest travelled in search of a good breakfast in Derbyshire. He writes: “All the way from Chester just for the breakfast at the Manor House, Dronfield”
Does your go-to place for breakfast feature on the menu of readers’ favourites?