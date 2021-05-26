Find out who cooks the best breakfast in Derbyshire

That was the question we asked our Facebook followers and the answers poured in.

Mel Frost recommended Filippellis bistro and bar in Chesterfield, Dawn Eden chose the Three Horse Shoes in Clay Cross while Rachel Fox picked The Refreshment Room at Miller’s Dale station.

Laura Levick opted for The Devonshire Arms at Middle Handley and Jo Moran selected the Granby Café at Bakewell.

Bob Rawlinson takes the biscuit for the furthest travelled in search of a good breakfast in Derbyshire. He writes: “All the way from Chester just for the breakfast at the Manor House, Dronfield”

Does your go-to place for breakfast feature on the menu of readers’ favourites?

1. Blue Star Café, Hasland Luke Taylor, Lee Houghton and Bodger Bennett all chose the Blue Star Café at Hasland as their favourite place for breakfast. Photo: Google

2. Grindleford Station café A favourite with Facebook readers, Nick N Melanie Marriott writes: "Grindleford Station café, best breakfast I've ever eaten." Kate Austen says: "Best breakfasts I've ever had." Photo: Google

3. Highfield House farm shop and tea rooms, near Ashover Matt Prince writes: "Sausage, bacon, black pudding, all made in the farm shop too. Can't get any more local than that." Photo: Google

4. Libby's, Chesterfield Steve Farmer writes: "Best bacon sandwiches are from Libby's on Chatsworth Road." Photo: Google