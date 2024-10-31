A Buxton landlord who has worked in pubs up and down the country and spent 15 years in Buxton says the industry is changing too much and it is time for him to call time on his career being the bar.

Jason Waplington is known to many as the previous landlord at the Milton’s Head, now Milton Tap, for ten years and laterly The Swan. This month he stepped away from the pub trade completely and says the industry has changed too much.

He said: “Pubs used to be great. Heaving busy places where there was a queue to get in on a weekend night. Now, post pandemic and with money being so tight for everyone people just aren’t going out anymore.”

He says people are drinking at home or not drinking at all now.

Jason Waplington, fed up with the difficulties of running a pub says he won't work behind a bar again. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Zero percent alcohol sales have shot up but ten years ago they weren’t a thing. Now laws are changing that by next year every bar must have a zero percent on tap on the bar, not just in bottles in the fridge.”

But that is not all, he says the cost of living is also having a huge impact on trade.

“Everything is going up, including the price of a pint. I remember when it was less than £3 for a pint now it is more than double that in most pubs. Same with food, burgers have gone from under ten pounds to closer to 16 or 17.

“Breweries are putting the prices up but wages aren’t matching the increase and people don’t have that kind of disposable income anymore. So pubs are empty and in the future and the recent future too like five or ten years the small independent pubs are going to really struggle if not be shut already.”

Jason handed over The Swan in early autumn, a pub he had run for five years, to new owners.

He said: “I’ve worked in Scotland and down south and came home to Buxton and loved being a landlord. I never thought I’d see the day where I wasn’t running a pub but my health needs attention, I have surgery planned and it just seemed the right time now to get out.”