Buxton hospitality worker takes over former employer's premises to open café-bar Lubens

Lucy Boulton was a manager at 53 Degrees North for seven years before it merged with the Buxton Brewery Taphouse this summer – when she decided the time had come to strike out on her own and open Lubens with Ben Ashmore, her partner of 11 years.

Lucy, 32, said: “It was one of those now-or-never moments where the opportunity came up and I thought I had to go for it. It feels like coming home.

“The first few weeks have been amazing with lots of familiar faces visiting, and I’m enjoying being able to put my own stamp on it.”

Pull up an armchair and while away a few hours by the fire at new Buxton café-bar Lubens.

The couple gave the Hall Bank venue a quick but complete makeover before opening with a helping hand from friends and family, and the result is a fitting mix of familiarity and freshness.

Lucy said: “I want it to be a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and very cosy.”

Bar supervisor Becka White, one of several former colleagues who have moved to the new business with Lucy, said: “Everyone loves the warm feeling as soon as they walk through door and find the log fire. It’s different to anywhere else in Buxton.

“It’s exciting to be part of it and so many customers are happy to see Lucy have her own place at long last.”

The Lubens bar.

While the space is intimate, the menu is wide-ranging but almost all locally sources, with everything from open sandwiches, sharing boards and small plates to burgers, mussels, pasta and Sunday roasts.

The well-stocked bar showcases a carefully curated selection of wines and spirits alongside some of Derbyshire’s fines cask ales looked after in the cellar by Ben, who is otherwise a relatively silent partner in the business.

Lubens is open from 11.30am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10pm on Sunday. Food is served from noon to 3pm and 5-8.30pm. The bar will be open for drinks from noon to 2pm on Christmas day.

Lucy is currently recruiting for an extra chef/cook and bar staff. For more information, see facebook.com/lubensbuxton or call 01298 384394.

Lubens has given a new look to the former 53 Degrees North premises on Hall Bank.

