Best Derbyshire restaurants: 48 restaurants you need to visit during a autumn trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District — according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the autumn.

If you’re planning a special day out over the autumn months, there are plenty of great restaurants to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are 48 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best eateries.

1. Best places to eat

These are some of Derbyshire’s best eateries. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock has a 4.5 rating based on 280 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “excellent food and service.”

2. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock has a 4.5 rating based on 280 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “excellent food and service.” Photo: Google

Stones Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 340 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing menu and great value for what we ate, everything was so delicious.”

3. Stones, Matlock

Stones Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 340 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing menu and great value for what we ate, everything was so delicious.” Photo: Google

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

4. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

