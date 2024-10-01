If you’re planning a special day out over the autumn months, there are plenty of great restaurants to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are 48 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

The Peacock at Rowsley The Peacock has a 4.5 rating based on 280 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its "excellent food and service."

Stones, Matlock Stones Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 340 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing menu and great value for what we ate, everything was so delicious."