Beefeater and Brewers Fayre introducing new summer menus at its UK pubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eating out giants Beefeater and Brewers Fayre are introducing new menus at their venues across the UK this summer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experience summer as it should be at Beefeater, as the nationwide grill house unveils its new range of flavour-filled dishes, fresh from the grill.

Grilling steaks and filling plates for over 50 years, Beefeater is committed to quality ingredients and is fired up for a sizzling summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beefeater’s new signature summer dishes include scorching starters of freshly baked pizzette flatbreads including Garlic, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella and Harissa Red Pepper and Feta; plus Loaded Wings, served in Korean-Inspired; and Mango, Peach and Habanero varieties.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre are introducing summer menus at venues across the UK.

Make way for new mains of hot Honey Siracha Pork Ribs, Salsa Verde Seabass, Chimichurri Steak Salad and Chargrilled Chicken or Halloumi Skewers served on a pizzette with skin-on-chips, Greek salad, harissa red pepper sauce and tzatziki.

Ensuring a sweet summer for all, new desserts include Mango and Passionfruit Sundae, Millionaires Triple-Choc Brownie Sundae and a Lemon and Raspberry Semi-Freddo.

With hopes for a hot summer, a brand-new range of tempting and thirst-quenching cocktails will transport you to the place you’d like to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available to enjoy in Beefeater restaurants and gardens, new additions to the spritz range include Peach & Raspberry Spritz; and Grapefruit Sherbet Spritz; plus exciting new mojitos like Classic; Passionfruit; Peach & Raspberry Mojito – all included in the 2 for £12 offer.

Alongside Beefeater’s new summer menu of grill classics, guests can select one of many great-value offers, including the eight mains for £8 lunch menu, served Monday – Friday from 12pm – 5pm, where a starter or dessert can be added for just £3.29.

Plus, the Kids Eat Free breakfast offer is available with every adult breakfast purchased. Those thirsty for a deal on drinks can enjoy two for £12 cocktails daily from 5pm – 9pm, four for £14 on bottled beers; four for £16 on cider and £5 off prosecco bottles (Friday – Sunday from 5pm in UK, all weekend-long in Scotland).

Truly the place to Be, get a bite of the action at Beefeater across the UK and indulge in the summer menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book visit www.beefeater.co.uk or call your nearest site.

Meanwhile, with the weather warming, family-favourite Brewers Fayre has unveiled a fresh line-up of global-inspired dishes and great value offers, sure to land you in your happy place this summer.

From traditional pub classics to comforting curries and great grills, Brewers Fayre’s new dishes ensure everyone’s favourites are all in one place.

Perfect for picky bits lovers and the indecisive, new sharer plates like the Trio of Indian Nibbles; Crispy Prawns with sweet chilli mayo; Mac & Cheese Bites; and Chicken Wing Roulette with various heat levels, are must-trys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst for mains, guests can get a taste of the globe with dishes making their debut including the Spicy Korean Chicken Burger with chips and coleslaw and the Italian stone-baked Chicken Tikka Pizza; or for those looking for something lighter this summer the Lebanese Style Lamb Kofta served with flatbread and the BBQ Burrito Bowl served with your choice of BBQ rump or chicken breast are perfect choices.

For extra hungry tums, new retro-inspired summer sundaes like Rhubarb & Custard Sundae or the Peach & Raspberry Melba Sundae, or the Mini Doughnuts with a choice of dipping sauces will ensure a sweet end to every visit.

Designed not to break the bank, expect big savings and big smiles with the Daytime Value Meals menu, with a main dish for only £5. Ready to be enjoyed Monday – Friday from 12pm – 6pm, choose from flavour-packed plates including new additions of an All-Day Breakfast Flatbread; Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread and Melt- in-the-Middle Fish Pie Fishcake.

Those who know what they like can enjoy classic, crowd-pleasing plates including Fish & Chips; Sausages and Mash; and Chicken Tikka Curry ̧ whilst those wanting an extra bite can add a starter or dessert for just £2.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping Sunday traditions alive in the height of summer, Brewers Fayre will be continuing the popular carvery from Sundays from 12-6pm, where kids and grown-ups can choose from three succulent meats including beef, turkey and gammon alongside unlimited trimmings.

• Brewers Fayre Daytime Value menu is available: Monday- Friday, 12pm -6pm

• *The Sunday Carvery available: every Sunday 12pm-6pm (timings subject to availability)