36 amazing award-winning restaurants that you need to try this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are 36 award-winning eateries across the area that are perfect to visit this autumn – is there anywhere else that you think should be included in this list?
1. Best places to eat this autumn
These award-winning restaurants are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Tickled Trout, Barlow
Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Jason Chadwick