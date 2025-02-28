The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2025 are set to take place next month – with a ceremony being held at the East Midlands Conference Centre on Thursday, March 20.

There are 15 awards on offer, including Pub of the Year, Hotel of the Year and Visitor Attraction of the Year – with each category celebrating the outstanding level of innovation, commitment and leadership across the local tourism industry.

The awards are held in partnership with VisitEngland and Gold winners of the core categories will have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The full list of Derbyshire businesses shortlisted for each award can be found below.

Tourism Awards

Pub of the Year: The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow The George, Hathersage The Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford.

Hotel of the Year: Fischer's Baslow Hall, Baslow Peak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow.