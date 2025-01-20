32 award-winning restaurants that you need to visit in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:58 BST
These eateries have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit in 2025.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a host of well-renowned places to eat – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 32 award-winning eateries across the county – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

1. Award-winning places to eat

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow

Chris Mapp, owner of The Tickled Trout in Barlow, was presented with the Craft Guild of Chefs Award by the Duchess of Edinburgh at London’s Grosvenor Hotel. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Darleys features in the Michelin Guide, where it is praised for its “eye-catching décor” and “appealing, creative dishes.”

4. Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey Mills, Derby

Darleys features in the Michelin Guide, where it is praised for its “eye-catching décor” and “appealing, creative dishes.” Photo: Google

