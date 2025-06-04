31 of the best places to visit for a pub lunch on Father’s Day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:31 BST
If you’re looking to celebrate Father’s Day with a delicious pub meal, these are the best places to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of great pubs – and we asked our readers to name which venues were serving up the best food.

These are 31 of the pubs that were recommended by Derbyshire Times readers for their food, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them for Father’s Day?

These Derbyshire pubs were recommended by our readers as great places to visit for a meal on Father’s Day.

1. Best places to visit on Father’s Day

These Derbyshire pubs were recommended by our readers as great places to visit for a meal on Father’s Day. Photo: Brian Eyre

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Tickled Trout was also recommended by our readers.

3. Tickled Trout, Barlow

The Tickled Trout was also recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Ashford Arms was also rated highly by DT readers.

4. Ashford Arms, Ashford in the Water

The Ashford Arms was also rated highly by DT readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

