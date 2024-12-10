4 . Fishkey Micro Brewery & Restaurant at The Woodlark Inn, Nottingham

Fishkey Micro Brewery & Restaurant at The Woodlark Inn in Nottingham has a 5* rating from 595 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Exquisite food served with a smile. Delicious fish and chips. We will be back to explore the rest of the menu. Warm and cosy ambiance and beautiful decorations. A very traditional English pub to be treasured!” | Google-Nik Wicker