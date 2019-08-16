The property is at Derbyshire Level in Glossop.

Feast your eyes on this stunning £1.7 million Derbyshire home

This amazing five-bedroom property boasts a swimming pool, gym, bar and entertainment room and superb grounds.

Check out these pictures and get full details from property experts Zoopla here.

Take a dip in this beautiful pool.

1. Swimming pool

Enjoy a night out without having to leave home. Plenty of room on that dancefloor too.

2. Bar & entertainment room

Keep fit and enjoy a home workout every day.

3. Gym

This central island/breakfast bar is the central feature of this stylish room.

4. Kitchen

