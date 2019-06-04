Feast your eyes on this dream home with swimming pool, bar, sauna and gym
This amazing property in South Wingfield is so special, you have to ask the agents the price before viewing it.
Boasting a swimming pool, a sauna and a gym, it's also got its own bar and beautiful grounds - check it out online at Zoopla or look at these stunning pics.
1. Swimming pool
This beautiful pool alone makes you want this house.
2. Snooker room
But there's also the leisure complex with this elegant snooker room...
3. Bar
This bar area, complete with pool table....
4. Sauna and sunbed room
This superb shower sauna...
