The property is on Wingfield Park in South Wingfield.

Feast your eyes on this dream home with swimming pool, bar, sauna and gym

This amazing property in South Wingfield is so special, you have to ask the agents the price before viewing it.

Boasting a swimming pool, a sauna and a gym, it's also got its own bar and beautiful grounds - check it out online at Zoopla or look at these stunning pics.

This beautiful pool alone makes you want this house.

1. Swimming pool

But there's also the leisure complex with this elegant snooker room...

2. Snooker room

This bar area, complete with pool table....

3. Bar

This superb shower sauna...

4. Sauna and sunbed room

