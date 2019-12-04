Everything you need to know about Buxton's 2019 Cinderella pantomime

Will Cinderella marry her Prince Charming, will her Ugly Step-Sisters get what is coming to them, well it is almost time to find out.

Cinderella opens at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, December 12.

Shannon Flynn and James Holmes.

And, here is everything you need to know before it does.

Who is in it?

Shannon Flynn, known for her appearances in CBBC’s Dani’s Castle and Waterloo Road, will be playing Cinderella herself.

James Holmes, will be returning to Buxton for his fifth year, will play one of Cinderella’s Ugly Step-Sisters.

Audiences will also be able to catch James on BBC1 over the festive period as he returns to in the role of Clive the Bar Owner in the 10th year anniversary of Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration.

How much is it?

Tickets range from £20.50 to £24.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes there are still tickets left but not many.

When will it end?

The play is running until January 1.

There are 10am showings, afternoon and evening showings.

Are there any relaxed performances?

There is, on Wednesday, December 18, at 5.30pm, there is an autism-friendly performance.

And, on Sunday, December 22, at 5.30pm, there is a British Sign Language interpreted performance.

Where can I park?

There is free parking after 6pm in the car park behind Pavilion Gardens, a short walk to the venue.

Where can I buy tickets?

To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House Box Office, Tel: 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk