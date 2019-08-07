Eleven Derbyshire homes for Wayne Rooney to move into right away
The news that England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has signed for Derby County has been one of the biggest stories of this transfer window.
Wednesday 07 August 2019 10:52
And being the multi-millionaire footballer he is, he won't be wanting to move his family into a two-bed terrace in the city centre.
1. Belland Lane, Chesterfield
This five-bedroom mansion is 1.1 million and perfect for a footballer with a sauna, dressing room, gym and even a boot room. Details: http://bit.ly/2YvCoKW
2. Derbyshire Level, Glossop
This imposing five-bedroom home has a swimming pool, gym, steam room and entertainment room and is available for .17 million. Details: http://bit.ly/2YQn3Qn
3. Carsington, Matlock
This 2 miilion new home has smart technology throughout amongst its features. Details: http://bit.ly/2ZEOM7B
4. Barms Farm, Buxton
This five-bedroom property is available for 1.585 million and has its own driving range and floodlit manege and grassland for equestrian activities - or midweek European games. Details: http://bit.ly/2Kj3dZL
