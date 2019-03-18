easyJet launches FOUR new summer routes from Manchester Airport

Looking for some summer holiday inspiration?

easyJet has announced the launch of four new routes from Manchester Airport to Jerez de la Frontera in Spain, Kalamata in Greece, Bari in Italy and Nice in France.

easyJet will operate four new routes from Manchester Airport this summer.

The budget airline is also increasing the number of its flights from Manchester to Budapest to three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as adding one extra flight per day on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on its route from Manchester to Belfast.

Neil Slaven, easyJet’s UK Country Director, said: “We’re delighted to announce four new routes to Jerez de la Frontera, Kalamata, Bari and Nice from Manchester, which allow us to offer our customers an even wider range of exciting destinations to visit this year.

"Last autumn we also saw the exciting delivery of two new aircraft to our Manchester base and look forward to the delivery of three more this summer, further reinforcing our commitment to the expansion of our Manchester operations and our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares."

easyJet’s new route to Jerez de la Frontera will start on August 17 and operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Kalamata flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 15, while flights to Bari will commence on August 17 and operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights to Nice will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from June 16.

Julian Carr, Aviation Director at Manchester Airport, added: "Jerez de la Frontera is a new route for the airport and one that I’m sure will prove hugely popular with those looking for a true taste of Spain.”