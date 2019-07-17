Properties to rent

Does your profession struggle to survive in the UK rental sector?

Many experts believe that no more than 30 per cent of your income should be spent on rent.

Property experts Bunk have examined the UK rental market to see what percentage of salary is accounted for by rent for the 20 most popular professions in the UK and who has the best chance of survival in the rental sector outside of London.

1. Hairdresser

Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent
2. Cleaner

Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent
3. PA/Secretary

Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent
4. Chef

Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent
