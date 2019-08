World photography day on the 19th August recognises the invention of the Daguerrotype, a process that was devised by France's Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre in 1837.

Monyash. Idyllic Derbyshire village. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The view from below Curbar Edge. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield's historic Market Place. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pooles Cavern jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more