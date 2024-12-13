As we all sit down to turkey and presents on Christmas Day there are many people across the High Peak who will be at work or on call throughout the festive season.

We have caught up with some of those people to find out what working Christmas Day is really like.

Henry Paisley from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team has been a volunteer with the group for seven years and says he is always on call.

“My phone could ring any day including Christmas Day.

Chez Colton along with her husband will be working Christmas Day at The Swan in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The veg could almost be done but when you get that call you turn the cooker off and you go out whatever the weather.” He says people do go out for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day hikes so the hills can be a busy place.

“The key to a good walk is preparation though,” he said.

“Plan ahead, tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back. Take a real map with you in case your phone dies.”

For Chris Unsworth from Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Directors he has worked many Christmas Days in his career.

Chris Unsworth from Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Directors has worked many Christmas Days over the years.

He said: “My brother has kids so I worked Christmas Day so he could spend it with his family.

“I’ve been in this job more than 25 years so I’ve had a fair few Christmas Day call outs. “When a loved one passes away it’s never a nice time and more so at Christmas but when I have been on call outs we have been offered mince pies, mulled wine and even offered to stay for dinner as the families are so grateful to see us on Christmas Day.”

The team works a rota and those on call are on duty out of hours for a week then have a week off being on call so those who worked this Christmas dealing with families will be able to spend next year with their own.

Molly Hadfield, a senior community staff nurse for the NHS, says she does not mind working on Christmas Day.

Volunteers for Buxton Mountain Rescue will be on call all over Christmas. Photo BMRT

“I love Christmas and the build up and seeing friends and family but I also love my job.

“I have been a nurse for seven years and worked five of them.

“I don’t have children so I don’t mind working, I have nieces and nephews but as I’m in a position to work I will do the shifts other people may not want too.

“Christmas Day call outs are for people who really need our help, the housebound patients, those who need medicine administrating or wounds tending to.

“Everyone I visit is always really happy to see us and it makes the job a little easier knowing we are making a difference to people.”

Chez Colton, new owner at The Swan pub in Higher Buxton, will be working her first Christmas Day in Buxton.

She said: “Everyone is in a good mood, people are happy to be off work and there’s a good atmosphere in a pub on Christmas Day.

“We will be open 10am to 2pm and I’m really excited for it. Trade is picking up and old faces returning so it will be nice to spend Christmas with our customers.”