The wait is over, Morrisons has launched its Christmas sandwich and wrap range ahead of the festive season.

With nine options to choose from this year, customers can enjoy new additions including The Best Christmas Firecracker Wrap, perfect for those who want to add a little heat to their festivities. This chilli wrap is packed with tender chicken, spicy sprout slaw, nduja, smoked bacon and mayo, accompanied by a spinach and chilli cranberry chutney.

Also joining the lineup is The Best Christmas Club Sandwich, this festive take on a classic includes smoked chicken and bacon topped with a cranberry and orange chutney, mulled wine pickled cabbage and a chestnut and apricot stuffing. For those seeking a more traditional flavour, The Best Beef & Potato Sandwich is another new addition to the range and features shaved sous vide beef, roast potatoes seasoned with thyme, caramelised red onion and mayonnaise.

Christmas classics return for 2024, including the much-loved Pigs Under Blankets Sandwich, Turkey Lunch Sandwich and Christmas Wrap Lunch.

Vegetarians and vegans don’t need to miss out on the festivities as the Vegan No Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich is also making a comeback, alongside the classic Brie & Cranberry Sandwich. Those looking for a gluten free option, can pick up the Gluten Free Turkey Sandwich for a Christmas treat on the go.

This year, Morrisons is making the holiday season even more special by donating five percent of sales from all its Morrisons Christmas sandwiches and wraps to its charity partner.

Hannah Moore, Buying Manager of Food To Go at Morrisons, said: “The launch of our Christmas sandwiches and wraps is always a highlight of the year, which many of our shoppers hotly anticipate. With some exciting new additions, there’s something for every customer to enjoy in the build up to Christmas whilst also helping those in need during the festive season.”

Morrisons Christmas sandwich range is available in stores nationwide now.

For more information on the wider Morrisons Christmas range, visit: https://www.morrisons-corporate.com/media-centre/christmas-2024