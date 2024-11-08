The Dame of this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk at Buxton Opera House will be played once again by the audience favourite James Holmes - back for his ninth year.

This year’s classic tale is written and directed by opera house CEO Paul Kerryson.

He is keeping this year’s pantomime script under wraps for the moment but teases his take on the festive fairytale will have plenty of fun and laughter.

James, famous for his many appearances on stage and television such as BBC’s Miranda, Worzel Gummidge, and Sherlock, has cemented himself as a beloved familiar face over the years with Buxton’s audiences.

Cast announced for this year's Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Buxton Opera House. Photo submitted

Starring alongside James on stage for the mischief and mirth will be rising star of the stage Toby Shellard, who joins the cast after recently finishing his stint on the UK and Ireland Tour of Pretty Woman.

This will be Toby’s debut Buxton performance and he will be climbing the beanstalk as the heroic Jack on a quest to save a Princess from the clutches of a mean, old and greedy Giant.

This year also sees the return of Aiden Bailey, who will be Jack’s trusty, sidekick Spot.

Mikey McCusker senior media and communications officer for Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “But be warned fellow mortals! Because plotting and scheming at every turn will be the deliciously wicked and evil ‘Mrs Blunderbore’, the mother of the Giant, played by Glossop’s own extraordinarily talented Catherine Pugh.” Audiences will remember Pugh’s tour de force stint in the iconic role of Eva

Perón in Buxton Opera House’s production of Evita and Mikey said she will be certain to give audiences a ‘villainous but equally fun performance that will have you hiding behind your seats’.

Ruby Hewitt will be bestowed with the tiara of Princess Louise this year. Ruby, who is also a rising star of the stage, comes to Buxton Opera House this year in her first leading pantomime role.

Mikey added: “This year’s production will include autism-friendly, audio described, captioned and BSL- interpreted performances, ensuring that all audiences can enjoy the magic of the theatre.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will be playing at Buxton Opera House from Friday 6 December 2024 – Wednesday 1 January 2025 in both matinee and evening shows.

For more information and tickets visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk