Look back at these 1980s, 90s and 00s pictures of Christmas in the High Peak

Take a look at these archive photos of Christmas in the 1980s and 1990s.
1. Womens Guild
1990 Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Great Hucklow School
A Christmas concert in 1990 at Great Hucklow School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. The Spring Gardens Shopping Centre
Christmas in the newly opened Spring Gardens Shopping Centre in the late 1980s. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Palace Hotel
In 1999 The Palace Hotel staff were all dressed up for Christmas. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
