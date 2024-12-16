A Christmas production at Chapel High School in 1996. Photo Jason ChadwickA Christmas production at Chapel High School in 1996. Photo Jason Chadwick
Look back at these 1980s, 90s and 00s pictures of Christmas in the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:39 BST
From the recently opened Spring Shopping Centre back in the 1980s, to school plays and Christmas parties some things have changed so much but some still stay the same.

Take a look at these archive photos of Christmas in the 1980s and 1990s.

1990 Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Womens Guild

1990 Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

A Christmas concert in 1990 at Great Hucklow School. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Great Hucklow School

A Christmas concert in 1990 at Great Hucklow School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Christmas in the newly opened Spring Gardens Shopping Centre in the late 1980s. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. The Spring Gardens Shopping Centre

Christmas in the newly opened Spring Gardens Shopping Centre in the late 1980s. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

In 1999 The Palace Hotel staff were all dressed up for Christmas. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Palace Hotel

In 1999 The Palace Hotel staff were all dressed up for Christmas. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

