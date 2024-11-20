Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Cherubs has launched its Christmas appeal and wants to make sure every child wakes up with a present on Christmas morning.

The charity was set up in lockdown as a way for parents to swap clothes their children had outgrown.

Now, four years on the charity pays for sports places, sources white goods, regifts prom dress and is now tackling Christmas.

Founder Sally Depee said: “I never thought we would still be here four years on and I never thought the need would be growing but it is

Little Cherubs in Chapel-en-le-Frith held a comedy night to fund this year's Christmas toy appeal. Pictured comedian Mick Miller who headlined and raised thousands of pounds. Photo submitted

“The sad fact is there are so many working poor families now than ever before.

“It’s 2024 but the reality is there will be children who wake up Christmas morning without a gift so we want to change that.”

Little Cherubs says they are doing a present appeal to ensure children receive a big presents, pyjamas and little presents like chocolate and colouring.

Sally said: “We have already been contacted by one school in the area and they have flagged up 30 children whose families are struggling and want to ensure the little ones have gifts.

“A further 25 people have self referred.

“Times are hard and people are struggling. Some of the people are regular clients who we know are in financial difficulty and others are new people who are feeling the pinch this Christmas as bills keep going up.”

Recently the charity held a comedy night at Rems and Mick Miller performed and the event raised £4,000.

This money Sally says will go to help families not just in the run up to Christmas but all year round.

They also support families by applying to Children In Need for funding for white goods such as cookers and washers.

This month the good work of Little Cherubs was recognised and the charity has been nominated for this year’s Crompton & Woodcock Awards .

Sally added: “We are so proud to have been nominated for Shining a Light on High Peak’s Community Champions. “Being nominated for awards is amazing and we can't thank our community enough for thinking of us.”

Drop off points for the toy appeal are at Rems, The New Inn and Morrisons all in Chapel, and Peak Power Gym and Tesco in Whaley Bridge and Chinley Club in Chinley.