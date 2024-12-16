Almost 150 children enjoy free Santa’s grotto in Buxton where there was snowball fights and decoration making

A free and fun Santa’s grotto returned to Buxton at the weekend with snowball fights, reindeer food and making Christmas decorations.

The grotto, which has been organised by Hannah Banana Parties, welcomed 134 children over seven sessions on Sunday December, 15.

Hannah Garrigan said: “It was the most beautiful and magical day, exhausting but amazing.

“The children had fun and played and it was just lovely to see.”

Santa and his team of elves at the Buxton grotto on Sunday. Photo submitted

This is the third year the grotto has been running and Hannan’s aim when she started out was to create a fun place for children but also affordable for families and the grotto is free but donations were taken if people were in a position to financially support the event.

She said she did not want a picture perfect stand here in a line with nothing to do grotto but instead wanted to create something fun.

She said: “The children have half an hour of play time and a chance to be children.

“The parents love it because they can see their children are happy and by the time it is their turn to meet Santa they are relaxed and there is no pressure on them.”

Big smiles as this family meet Santa. Photo submitted

The SEN sessions were very popular and Hannah said it gave children who would not have met Father Christmas a chance to make those Christmas memories.

She said: “Our Santa was perfect. He had the adults laughing and really engaged with the children.

“Parents of SEN children said they felt they weren’t being judged and that made it easier to relax and have a good time.”

There was much behind the scenes to make the day a success and Hannah and her team of 20 elves worked so hard to deliver the free grotto.

more than 130 children met Santa over seven sessions at his grotto in Buxton. Photo submitted

She said: “Elves Jo and Jodie managed to source 160 selection boxes from local businesses and we even had some spare which we will be donating to the foodbank.

“We have also had other grottos who have heard about what we are doing and want to donate props to us which has been brilliant.

“Everyone worked so hard, it was a long day but seeing the children’s faces made it all worthwhile.”