12 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:56 BST
A baby’s first Christmas is a special thing so we asked High Peak parents to share their joy and send in their pictures of their little ones ahead of the festive season.

We hope you all have a lovely Christmas with your wonderful new additions to your families

Little smiler Evie Jean. Photo Theresa Bernice Feeney Walker

1. Little smiler

Little smiler Evie Jean. Photo Theresa Bernice Feeney Walker Photo: Photo Theresa Bernice Feeney Walker

Cuddle time for this little one. Photo Adam Millward

2. Cuddle time

Cuddle time for this little one. Photo Adam Millward Photo: Photo Adam Millward

Arabella is a teeny tiny five weeks old. Photo Rebecca Grace Riley

3. Teeny tiny

Arabella is a teeny tiny five weeks old. Photo Rebecca Grace Riley Photo: Photo Rebecca Grace Riley

Little Matthew who is six months old looks up at the Christmas Tree. Photo Elizabeth Grace

4. Through the branches

Little Matthew who is six months old looks up at the Christmas Tree. Photo Elizabeth Grace Photo: Photo Elizabeth Grace

