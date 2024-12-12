We hope you all have a lovely Christmas with your wonderful new additions to your families
1. Little smiler
Little smiler Evie Jean. Photo Theresa Bernice Feeney Walker Photo: Photo Theresa Bernice Feeney Walker
2. Cuddle time
Cuddle time for this little one. Photo Adam Millward Photo: Photo Adam Millward
3. Teeny tiny
Arabella is a teeny tiny five weeks old. Photo Rebecca Grace Riley Photo: Photo Rebecca Grace Riley
4. Through the branches
Little Matthew who is six months old looks up at the Christmas Tree. Photo Elizabeth Grace Photo: Photo Elizabeth Grace
