Check out this stunning home which is yours for £2.45 million
This fantastic country pad in Duffield has an orangery, roof terrace, beautiful gardens and views and six bedrooms.
Look at these pictures and get more details on Zoopla.
1. Hallway
A lovely room to welcome you to the house.
Zoopla
other
2. Sitting room
Hit the right note in this room.
Zoopla
other
3. Kitchen
Smart kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar.
Zoopla
other
4. Kitchen dining area
Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together.
Zoopla
other
View more