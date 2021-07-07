See some of the cars going under the hammer at the H&H auction in Buxton today

The H&H classic car auction is taking place in Buxton Pavilion gardens. Damian Jones senior sales Manager H&H classics

The H&H classic car auction has returned to Buxton today and here are some of the 100 cars going under the hammer at The Octagon.

By Lucy Ball
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:18 pm

Sales of the vintage cars normally top £1m when H&H auctions comes to the High Peak.

A 1924 Buick Tourer, a 1979 Ford Capri and a 1973 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow are just some of the classic cars being brought to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens by auction house H&H.

Take a look at some of the lots going under the hammer today, July 7, 2021.

To follow the auction visit www.handh.co.uk.

1. Lining the promenade

Cars lined up for viewing along the promenade for the H&H classic car auction

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Having a look inside

The H&H classic car auction is taking place at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Vintage beauties

Some of the cars going under the hammer

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Style and class

The H&H classic car auction at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buxton
