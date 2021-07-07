See some of the cars going under the hammer at the H&H auction in Buxton today
The H&H classic car auction has returned to Buxton today and here are some of the 100 cars going under the hammer at The Octagon.
Sales of the vintage cars normally top £1m when H&H auctions comes to the High Peak.
A 1924 Buick Tourer, a 1979 Ford Capri and a 1973 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow are just some of the classic cars being brought to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens by auction house H&H.
Take a look at some of the lots going under the hammer today, July 7, 2021.
To follow the auction visit www.handh.co.uk.
