See some of the cars going under the hammer at the H&H auction in Buxton today

Sales of the vintage cars normally top £1m when H&H auctions comes to the High Peak.

A 1924 Buick Tourer, a 1979 Ford Capri and a 1973 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow are just some of the classic cars being brought to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens by auction house H&H.

Take a look at some of the lots going under the hammer today, July 7, 2021.

To follow the auction visit www.handh.co.uk.

1. Lining the promenade Cars lined up for viewing along the promenade for the H&H classic car auction Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Having a look inside The H&H classic car auction is taking place at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Vintage beauties Some of the cars going under the hammer Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Style and class The H&H classic car auction at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo