Furness Vale Primary, Infant nativity performed at St John's church in 2007

Can you spot your little ones in these retro school nativity shows across Derbyshire?

Nothing says Christmas like a school nativity play so we have unearthed 12 gorgeous photos of littles ones in their school shows.

Who can still remember their lines? Who didn’t even have any lines – the ‘tree’ at the back we are talking to you!

Bakewell Infant School, Nativity in 2008

The Taddington Primary Infant nativity cast in 2008

Monyash Primary School performed their nativity play in the parish church in 2011

Winster Primary School were ready to go on stage to perform their nativity play in the parish church back in 2011

