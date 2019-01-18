Buxton named on ‘UK break bucket list’ for tourists in 2019

Buxton has been named among the best places to visit in the UK.

Coming in at number two in publisher Time Out’s “ultimate UK break bucket list for 2019”, Buxton is talked up to potential visitors for its rural setting on the edge of the Peak District and its famed geothermal spa.

“Move over, Bath,” the entry begins, as it lauds the High Peak town’s spa heritage - and the plans for its resurgence in the form of the Buxton Crescent development.

“Set to open in 2019, Buxton Crescent & Thermal Spa will allow visitors to wallow in Buxton’s warm waters once more, with a thermal pool fed by St Ann’s Well, an outdoor pool, sauna, steam and ice rooms.

“Next door there’ll be a five-star hotel, complete with a renovated eighteenth-century ballroom, plus a new visitor experience and an event series based in the Pump Room.

“Time to dig out your one-piece.”

The full Time Out listing can be found at www.timeout.com/uk/things-to-do/best-places-to-visit-in-the-uk-2019

Last March, Buxton was named one of the best places to live in Britain. The town was one of ten locations in the Midlands to feature in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live guide.