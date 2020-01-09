Buxton bar and nightclub goes up for sale

Have you ever fancied running your own bar in Buxton?

Well it might be time for you to give it a go as The Vault, on High Street, has gone on the market.

And, you can live above it in a five bedroom maisonette.

The property is on the market for £475,000.

The Vault currently operates as a restaurant in the day and as a bar and nightclub in the evenings.

Above The Vault is the maisonette which has two bathrooms and a lounge which features two character bay windows.

There may also be an option to buy the top floor flat in the building according to Key Online Sales, who are marketing the property.

A spokesman from Key Online Sales said: “Operating figures can be given upon request for serious buyers only.

“Property currently sits as a freehold but would be split into leasehold if the top floor flat is kept by the current owners.”



