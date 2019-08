We've been looking through our archives to find our favourite pictures from years gone by. If you have a favourite animal photo, send it to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. READ MORE: Top places to walk your dog in Derbyshire.

1. Paw-fect reunion In 2011 Chris Walker of Belper welcomed home his cat Sparky found living in The Cliff pub in Crich after disappearing more than two years previously. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dogs welcome Roger Bode, of The Loaf, Crich, with his labrador Lacey in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Riding high Vanessa Armitage and Jodie Viner-Jackson promote a sponsored horse ride for cancer research at Moorwood Moor, near Alfreton, in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Awesome alpacas Clive Millard from Far Hill, Ashover, with his alpacas at Ashover Show in 2009. jpimedia Buy a Photo

