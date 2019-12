Well there are several small breweries across Derbyshire where you can see the process in action and even learn a thing or two. And, visitors have said they had a great time while there. The breweries also let you sample what is made or have a bar next door. From New Mills to Dronfield here are the best places to see brewing in action in Derbyshire.

1. Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell You can learn about the brewing process and taste the beer at this brewery which has been given 4.5 out of five by 122 reviews. One review said: "Highlight of our weekend trip to Bakewell."

2. Torrside Brewery, New Mills While this brewery is open sporadically over the year people who have visited gave it five stars. One review said: "This brewery has the most amazing beer."

3. Derventio Brewery, Darley Abbey Mills Their tour and tasting experience was given 4.5 out of five by nine reviews. One review said: "Really good afternoon, plenty of beer, great hosts and knowledgeable."

4. The Collyfobble Brewery, Barlow You can get a tour and a great view at this brewery, four reviews have given the place five out of five. One review said: "I could not put my first pint down."

