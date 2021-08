So why not take a step back in time thirty or so years (yes it really is that long!) with this look back at life in Buxton and the High Peak from the nineties.

From carnivals to sporting success, see if these photos from our archive bring back any memories.

Are you pictured or do you know someone who is?

And if you want to go even further back, here’s a look at life in the area in the 80s – 11 fantastic photos show what life was like in Buxton and the High Peak in the 1980s.

1. Chimney sweeps Chimney sweeps from a school play at Taddington in the 1990s Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Sports teams Early 1990s sports teams at Buxworth School Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Royalty 1990s carnival royalty at Whaley Bridge Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Footballers Early 1990s, The Cougars Junior football club Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales