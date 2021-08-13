Remembering when The Beatles performed in Buxton as Pavilion Gardens turns 150

The park, which opened 150 years ago this week on August 10 1871, has been host to a variety of occasions since then including weddings, proms, parties and car auctions.

And one of the biggest moments in its history came in the 1960s when the Beatles played not one but two gigs there in April and October 1963.

Such was the excitment that pictures show fainting fans having to be carried out while the band played on.

Were you at the gigs? Take a look at these photos and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

And if you want to reminisce about the Pavilion Gardens over the years, here’s 24 pictures of Buxton's Pavilion Gardens over the years as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

1. The Beatles Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1963, Police and staff at the Buxton Pavilion Gardens protecting the Beatles from fans before a concert Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo

2. Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo

3. The Beatles in Buxton The Beatles in Buxton - John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo

4. The Beatles in Buxton Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo