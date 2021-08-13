The Beatles waiting to go on stage at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens - 19th October 1963
The Beatles waiting to go on stage at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens - 19th October 1963

Remembering when The Beatles performed in Buxton as Pavilion Gardens turns 150

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton has been the venue for many events over its illustrious 150 year history.

By Louise Cooper
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:33 pm

The park, which opened 150 years ago this week on August 10 1871, has been host to a variety of occasions since then including weddings, proms, parties and car auctions.

And one of the biggest moments in its history came in the 1960s when the Beatles played not one but two gigs there in April and October 1963.

Such was the excitment that pictures show fainting fans having to be carried out while the band played on.

Were you at the gigs? Take a look at these photos and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

And if you want to reminisce about the Pavilion Gardens over the years, here’s 24 pictures of Buxton's Pavilion Gardens over the years as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

1. The Beatles

Buxton Advertiser Archive, 1963, Police and staff at the Buxton Pavilion Gardens protecting the Beatles from fans before a concert

Photo: Alan Swift

2. Buxton Advertiser Archive, John Lennon plays on as fainting fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963

Photo: Alan Swift

3. The Beatles in Buxton

Photo: Alan Swift

4. The Beatles in Buxton

Photo: Alan Swift

