Beatles poster for Buxton show generates excitement at Derbyshire auction house

Karl Martin, valuer at Hansons, with The Beatles poster advertising their gig in Buxton.

A visible reminder of a concert by the legendary band at the town’s Pavilion Ballroom has emerged thanks to the discovery of a poster advertising the event.

The Beatles performed in Buxton on April 6, 1963. The poster described them as ‘No 1 Hit Parade Stars’ thanks to Please Please Me.

Please Please Me, the band’s debut album, was released on March 22, 1963 following the success of their first two singles, Love Me Do, which reached number 17 in the UK Singles Chart, and Please Please Me which reached number 1 on the NME and Melody Maker charts.

Original concert posters can be highly valuable, attracting collectors from all over the world. The guide price is still being established by Hansons Auctioneers for this find as provenance checks are carried out. However, original Beatles concert posters can sell for eye-popping amounts.

In 2020, a rare 1966 concert poster from The Beatles’ performance at New York’s Shea Stadium set a world record for the most expensive concert poster ever sold at public auction when it fetched $137,500 – just under £100,000.

