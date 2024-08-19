Ladies in their finery taking a walk along the PromenadeLadies in their finery taking a walk along the Promenade
Ladies in their finery taking a walk along the Promenade

Archive pictures going back to the 1800s showing Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in all its glory

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
Buxton’s stunning Pavilion Gardens opened in August in 1871, so we’ve delved into our archive to show what the gardens used to look like.

The park was officially opened on August 10, 1871 and was initially only 12 acres – however, by 1876 it was extended to its present day size of 23 acres.

Loved by generations of families, the Pavilion Gardens have been used for leisure facilities from croquet to skating as well as boating.

The park is also a beautiful space to take a walk, enjoy a picnic or just take a break and watch the world go by.

Deckchairs out ready to watch the tennis.

1. Anyone for tennis?

Deckchairs out ready to watch the tennis. Photo: submitted

Youngsters playing on the playground in the Gardens.

2. Fun on the playground

Youngsters playing on the playground in the Gardens. Photo: submittted

A fantastic spot to sit and watch the world go by.

3. Watching the world go by

A fantastic spot to sit and watch the world go by. Photo: submitted

Paddling in the river.

4. Pavilion Gardens

Paddling in the river. Photo: submitted

