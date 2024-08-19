The park was officially opened on August 10, 1871 and was initially only 12 acres – however, by 1876 it was extended to its present day size of 23 acres.

Loved by generations of families, the Pavilion Gardens have been used for leisure facilities from croquet to skating as well as boating.

The park is also a beautiful space to take a walk, enjoy a picnic or just take a break and watch the world go by.

Anyone for tennis? Deckchairs out ready to watch the tennis.

Fun on the playground Youngsters playing on the playground in the Gardens.