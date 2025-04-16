An Easter bonnet competition at the St St Nicholas Hall, Fairfield in 1966. Photo Buxton Advertiser ArchiveAn Easter bonnet competition at the St St Nicholas Hall, Fairfield in 1966. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive
An Easter bonnet competition at the St St Nicholas Hall, Fairfield in 1966. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

Archive photos of Easter in the High Peak from the 1960s, 1970s up to the 1990s

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:26 BST
Easter bonnets, drag parades and hats a plenty, but can you still recognise anyone in these retro photos?

From members of the Harpur Hill over 60s club to students from Peak Dale Primary and Whaley Bridge Primary take a walk down Memory Lane of Easters past.

Adults and children took part in an Easter bonnet competition in Pavilion Gardens back in 1966. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

1. Fun for adults and kids

Adults and children took part in an Easter bonnet competition in Pavilion Gardens back in 1966. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The winners of an over 60s easter bonnet competition held at Harpur Hill club in 1976. Photo Alan Swift

2. Over 60s club

The winners of an over 60s easter bonnet competition held at Harpur Hill club in 1976. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

Photo Sales
An over 60s easter bonnet competition held at Harpur Hill club in 1976. Photo Alan Swift

3. Dressed to impress

An over 60s easter bonnet competition held at Harpur Hill club in 1976. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

Photo Sales
The Dorma Sheets annual easter bonnet competition held at the Chinley factory back in 1976. Photo Alan Swift

4. Big bonnets and big smiles

The Dorma Sheets annual easter bonnet competition held at the Chinley factory back in 1976. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice