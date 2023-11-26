News you can trust since 1852
Andrew Pugh at Heights of Abraham cable car system in Matlock Bath in 1984.Andrew Pugh at Heights of Abraham cable car system in Matlock Bath in 1984.
35 cracking pictures showing the beauty of Derbyshire - including Matlock, Chesterfield, Ripley, Bakewell and Buxton - from the 1950's to the 1980's

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into our archives to show you what some of our area’s beauty spots looked like in the 1970’s and 80’s.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

The pictures show Matlock back 50 years ago, as well a Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

There is also pictures of Riber Castle, the Heights of Abraham, Buxton Thermal Baths and Buxton Crescent.

You can view plenty more retro galleries from across Derbyshire, here.

The Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath in 1976.

1. Grand Pavilion

The Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath in 1976. Photo: Star

Holy Trinity school in Matlock Bath in 1975.

2. Holy Trinity School

Holy Trinity school in Matlock Bath in 1975. Photo: Star

The Heights of Abraham in 1976.

3. The Heights of Abraham

The Heights of Abraham in 1976. Photo: Star

Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975.

4. Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975. Photo: Star

