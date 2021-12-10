Over the years so many pubs have closed but here are 24 pictures to take you back to the bar.
Which ones do you miss the most and why? Let us know your closed pub memories – email [email protected]
1. Spread Eagle - Belper
The Spread Eagle was situated on the corner of Campbell Road and New Road. This pub closed in the mid 1990s and is now used as a Chinese restaurant.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
2. The Alma - Chesterfield
The Alma was situated on Derby Road. This pub opened in 1949, built on the site of a pub of the same name. It closed in 1997. It was demolished in 1998 to make way for an entertainment complex.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
3. The Angel - Bolsover
The Angel was situated on Castle Street and is now used as an antiques shop.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
4. Royal Oak - Bakewell
The Kings Arms was situated on the corner of Matlock Street and Granby Road. This pub was present by 1828 and was closed and demolished in 1974 as part of a scheme to widen the A6. The site is now occupied by shops and flats named Royal Oak Place.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk