23 pictures from Buxton Carnival over the years - who can you spot?

Buxton Carnival is a highlight of the year for many of us.

By Louise Cooper
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:02 pm

This year’s parade had been due to take place today but covid restrictions mean it has been postponed for a second year.

So we've taken a look back in our archives and found these photos of carnivals in years gone by.

Can you spot yourself or anyone else you know in these pictures?

1. Harpur Hill Residents Association

Getting medieval with the Harpur Hill Residents Association in 2007

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. 2011

Buxton's famous Billerettes prepare for their 1000th performance in 2011

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. 2012

A Hair Spray themed entry in 2012

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. 2013

Buxton Carnival 2013

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Buxton
