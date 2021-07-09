23 pictures from Buxton Carnival over the years - who can you spot?

This year’s parade had been due to take place today but covid restrictions mean it has been postponed for a second year.

So we've taken a look back in our archives and found these photos of carnivals in years gone by.

Can you spot yourself or anyone else you know in these pictures?

1. Harpur Hill Residents Association Getting medieval with the Harpur Hill Residents Association in 2007 Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo

2. 2011 Buxton's famous Billerettes prepare for their 1000th performance in 2011 Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo

3. 2012 A Hair Spray themed entry in 2012 Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo

4. 2013 Buxton Carnival 2013 Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo