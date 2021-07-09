22 more great pictures of Buxton Carnival over the years
Come rain or shine, the community pulls out all the stops when it comes to Buxton Carnival.
The annual parade is always filled with a variety of fun and colourful entries, representing community groups, businesses and a variety of organisations.
So grab a brew, and enjoy a look back at these fantastic photos from Buxton Carnival over the years. Can you see any familiar faces?
