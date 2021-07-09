Buxton Hospitals in 2016

22 more great pictures of Buxton Carnival over the years

Come rain or shine, the community pulls out all the stops when it comes to Buxton Carnival.

The annual parade is always filled with a variety of fun and colourful entries, representing community groups, businesses and a variety of organisations.

So grab a brew, and enjoy a look back at these fantastic photos from Buxton Carnival over the years. Can you see any familiar faces?

1. 2007

Alice in Wonderland, Buxton Sub aqua club in 2007

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. 2012

Funny Wonders in 2012

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. 2013

Buxton Carnival in 2013

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. 2014

Performing in their fortieth carnival the Billerettes made a donation to the Mountain Rescue team who were celebrating their fiftieth anniversary in 2014

Photo: Jason Chadwick

