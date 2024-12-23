Think Pharmacy First this winter!

If you’re feeling under the weather this winter, you need to ‘Think Pharmacy First’.

If you’re feeling under the weather this winter, you need to ‘Think Pharmacy First’

The NHS Pharmacy First service is delivered by your local community pharmacy and aims to help you with seven minor conditions without the need for a GP appointment. As experts in medicines and managing minor illnesses, pharmacists have been backed by Government and the NHS to provide the Pharmacy First service.

Almost every pharmacy across Derbyshire offers the Pharmacy First service and is able to give advice with NHS medicines, if needed, to treat the following seven health conditions quickly and effectively:

Sinusitis – for children and adults aged 12 years and over

Sore throat – for children and adults aged 5 years and over

Earache – for children aged 1 to 17 years

Infected insect bite – for children and adults aged 1 year and over

Impetigo – for children and adults aged 1 year and over

Shingles – for adults aged 18 years and over

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women aged 16 to 64 years.

If you have symptoms that suggest you might have one of these conditions, you can simply call or walk into your local pharmacy and arrange a consultation with the pharmacist. During busy times you may be asked to make an appointment, but you will usually be seen the same day. Under the service pharmacists can provide advice and, if clinically necessary, will offer an NHS medicine to treat it (NHS prescription charges will apply if you normally pay for medicines supplied on prescription).

If the pharmacy team is unable to help, you will be directed to your GP surgery or another NHS urgent care provider as appropriate.

By thinking ‘Pharmacy First’, you will find it easier and quicker to get the help you need and bypass the 8am rush to book an appointment with your GP.

Nick Hunter, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire said: “Pharmacists are medicines experts and members of the public should feel assured that the healthcare advice they receive from pharmacists and their teams will be second to none. So, ‘Think Pharmacy First’ this winter and get the treatment you and your family need to feel better faster.”

Find your nearest pharmacy using the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy/