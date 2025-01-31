'They are letting the elderly down in such a big way' Your views on possible closure of Thomas Fields dementia ward in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is what you think about the possible threat of closure at Thomas Fields, which provides long-term residential dementia care.

Since we reported on the plans to close Thomas Fields there have been many comments from Buxton Advertiser readers.

Sue Baker said: “So many care homes and day centres in Buxton and around are already being closed down and now more.

“The councillors should be ashamed of themselves and hope they don’t need help in the future.

“They are letting the elderly down in such a big way.”

Joanne Gilbody said: “Absolutely shocking what is happening to the care of our elderly, all about money, not the well being of our elderly.

“They have worked hard all their lives to not have the care at the end of it, it’s heartbreaking. Shame on you DCC.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy wants to reassure people couples would remain together.

She said: “We understand this is a very difficult time for our residents and we’d like to reassure them that no decisions have been taken yet.

“Whatever the outcome of the consultation, we will continue to work closely with all our residents, whatever their circumstances, to fully support them through any transition and do our absolute best to help them.

“Our Pledges recognise the importance of personal priorities and we would always strive to ensure couples are kept together.” A consultation on the future of Thomas Fields has just ended and when looking at options DCC proposed it would cease to operate long-term residential at Thomas Fields. Derbyshire County Council says its preferred option is for Thomas Fields to be repurposed, for hospital discharge beds, known as community support beds (CSB), providing a wide geographical spread of discharge beds across Derbyshire to help ensure people do not stay in hospital longer than they need to and have a better chance of returning home after a hospital stay.

Wendy Hawkins said: “The council couldn’t careless about anyone except themselves.

“That MP doesn’t care much either.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce has spoken to the Advertiser about the possible closure of Thomas Fields.

He said: “I strongly oppose its closure or any change in its provision.

“The loss of long-term placements in Buxton will have a devastating effect on the residents with dementia in Thomas Fields, and on their families who will no doubt have to travel long distances to visit their loved ones at any alternative provision they are placed in.

“This is just the latest in a long line of cuts inflicted on High Peak.”

But Councillor Natalie Hoy, Cabinet member for Adult Care, Derbyshire County Council added: “There’s been a decline in demand for traditional residential care and research shows people want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible living independently in their own communities.

“There are also more people living with dementia, often supported by family carers or friends, who have told us they need consistent and regular support.

“We know these changes are very unsettling for our residents and we are doing everything we can to support them.”