These are the High Peak pharmacies that are open over the Easter weekend

The Easter weekend has arrived and many people will be planning to spend the long weekend enjoying themselves with their families.

By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:18 pm

The bank holidays mean many facilities and businesses across the High Peak will be closed including GP surgeries.

But if you do fall ill over Easter, some of our local pharmacies will be open.

Here’s the details of where to go

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Most pharmacies in the High Peak will be closed over the Easter weekend (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Good Friday – April 15

Boots Pharmacy, Spring Gardens, BUXTON – 9am-5.30pm.

Easter Sunday – April 17

Fairfield Pharmacy, Victoria Park Road, BUXTON – 12noon to 2pm.

Easter Monday – April 18

Boots Pharmacy, Spring Gardens, BUXTON – 9am-4pm.

High PeakBuxton