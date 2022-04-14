These are the High Peak pharmacies that are open over the Easter weekend
The Easter weekend has arrived and many people will be planning to spend the long weekend enjoying themselves with their families.
By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:18 pm
The bank holidays mean many facilities and businesses across the High Peak will be closed including GP surgeries.
But if you do fall ill over Easter, some of our local pharmacies will be open.
Here’s the details of where to go
Good Friday – April 15
Boots Pharmacy, Spring Gardens, BUXTON – 9am-5.30pm.
Easter Sunday – April 17
Fairfield Pharmacy, Victoria Park Road, BUXTON – 12noon to 2pm.
Easter Monday – April 18
Boots Pharmacy, Spring Gardens, BUXTON – 9am-4pm.