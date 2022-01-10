Take on a fitness challenge and support High Peak hospice

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust wants people who are thinking of doing a fitness challenge this year to help them raise vital funds for the much-needed services.

Last year, Chapel-en-le-Frith resident Sarah Denwood raised £1,250 for local hospice care by running over 870 miles to complete the Land’s End to John O’Groats virtual challenge during 2021.

She said: “I am very aware of the services the hospice provides and know many people have benefitted from them.

Scott Beswick, from Buxton, did the London Marathon for Blythe House last year

“I’ve never been a runner and always hated it; even hiding on the cross-country route at school so I didn’t have to do the whole run.

“During lockdown I was challenged to do a 5km run for the NHS. As the months went by I’ve done more running and have increased my pace and distance.

“As a challenge for myself I signed up to do a virtual run from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for the hospice.”

Another fundraiser, Scott Beswick from Buxton, smashed his fundraising target when he took on the London Marathon last year. He raised over £2,347 for hospice services which supported his mother-in-law, Julie when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He said: “Amidst the constant stream of appointments and intense treatment here, there and everywhere, Blythe House supported Julie and our family from her very first meeting; providing her with weekly day-care services including activities, complementary therapies, and opportunities to meet others who share similar experiences, as well as practical help and advice.

“To thank Blythe House for everything they have done and continue to do for Julie, our family and other families similar to ours, I wanted to put myself out there and complete the biggest challenge of my life whilst raising vital funds for the charity.”

A spokesperson for Blythe House said: “You don’t need to undertake a running challenge to support Blythe House and Helen’s Trust services – you could ride a bike, climb a mountain, do a sponsored walk or a sporting tournament.”

See blythehousehospice.org.uk/support-us/individuals-and-groups.