Taddington woman encourages people to sign up for charity walk for Ashgate Hospice

Margaret Elkington-Slyfield has raised over £7,000 for Ashgate Hospice in memory of her husband John, who received care at the hospice before he died in 2013 after being diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

The 83-year-old raised the money by crocheting sustainable and fashionable bags from recycled plastic bags – and last year she embarked on Ashgate’s High Peak Trail, sponsored by MVIS, in support of the hospice too.

Margaret Elkington-Slyfield is encouraging people to sign up for a Peak District walk to raise money for Ashgate Hospice

The event returns on Sunday March 13 this year and people of all ages and abilities are being urged to register for one of three different routes – all of which promise beautiful views of the glorious Peaks.

Margaret said: “I loved taking part in Ashgate’s High Peak Trail last year and I’m delighted to see the event has returned for 2022!

“The weather was wonderful, the route was great and the views over the Peak District really were stunning; whether you’re young or older, I would wholly recommend registering for this year’s event in March.

“Not only will you be taking part in a fun event whilst keeping yourself fit and healthy, but you’ll be helping fund Ashgate’s wonderful care.

“It was thanks to the efforts of Ashgate’s supporters and fundraisers that my husband, John, was cared for at the hospice in 2013. The care he received was just wonderful and he was so comfortable during his time on the Inpatient Unit.

“Supporting the hospice and taking part in events like the High Peak Trail will mean Ashgate can be there for future families who need its love and support.”

There are a limited number of places for the event so people are being urged to sign up quickly.