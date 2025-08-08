Stepping Hill Hospital’s new £34m emergency and urgent care campus has been shortlisted for a national industry by the British Construction Industry which recognises the best in the industry.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was nominated by building contractors Tilbury Douglas in the ‘Best Projects Buildings: Social Infrastructure Project Award’ category in this year’s awards.

Construction of the new campus began in 2022 and lasted nearly three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Waddicor, head of capital and estates at Stockport NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are thrilled the BCI has recognised the social value of this project, which showed what inclusive engagement should look like in construction.

Stepping Hill Hospital’s new £34m emergency care building shortlisted for national award.

“The collaboration, empathy and commitment shown by the Tilbury Douglas team has left a lasting impression on the trust and the wider community.”

The award shortlisting recognises the measures taken during the project to ensure its support for the social infrastructure of the community in skills, training and employment.

A total of 97 per cent of the project spend was directed to small to medium sized businesses, while 88 per cent of the workforce was drawn from the local area, demonstrating a strong economic benefit to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team delivered 718 apprentice training weeks and partnered with Trafford College to win the Investment in Skills Partnership of the Year Award, recognising outstanding support for students.

Thirteen T Level placements were hosted on-site, with the campus used as a live learning tool for lectures, tours and hands-on engagement.

In total, the project generated over 150 hours of staff volunteering, contributing to an estimated 81 per cent social return on investment, which the hospital trust says is equivalent to £18.6m in community value.

This social value was added whilst ensuring continuity of care throughout the building project, which concluded in May this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completed campus is now open and provides improved care for the local population.

The design of the new campus is centred on patient needs, say the Trust, with the best possible state-of-the-art facilities being made available for staff.

Martin Horne, Tilbury Douglas Regional Director, for the north west added: “From the outset, we aimed to deliver far more than just a building, this project has become a blueprint for how construction can drive meaningful social impact through local investment, skills development and community collaboration.”