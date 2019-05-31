Smoke-free zones could be introduced at these Derbyshire locations

Smoke-free zones could be introduced at locations across Derbyshire County Council.

The zones will include areas such as children's play areas, school gates, taxi ranks and bus stands.

Smoke-free zones could be introduced across Derbyshire.

The online consultation, run by Derbyshire County Council, starts on Monday and runs until July 29.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said: “Smoking is still one of the leading causes of preventable death in the country.

“We’re doing all we can to support people who want to quit as well as protect resident’s health from the effects of second hand smoke.”

Currently, around 15 per cent of adults in the county smoke and the estimated cost of smoking to Derbyshire was in the region of £174.7 million in 2016.

The proposed new smoke-free spaces that the council intend to consult on are:

- Infant, junior and primary school gates

- Children’s play areas/play grounds

- Children’s sports clubs

- Adults’ sports clubs

- Sports stadiums

- Bus and taxi stands

- Outside Derbyshire County Council, district and borough council buildings

- Leisure centre entrances

- Skate parks

- Theme parks (targeted at children’s specific areas)

Councillor Hart added: “The creation of additional smoke-free public spaces would help to reduce the harmful effects of second hand smoke on the general public.

“We will be working in partnership with other organisations, such as district and borough councils in order to help achieve this.

“Children are particularly affected by second hand smoke so there will be a focus on public spaces where children are likely to be.”

The consultation can be found online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/SmokeFreeConsultation

For free stop smoking support visit www.livelifebetterderbyshire.org.uk or call 01629 538200 / 0800 085 2299.