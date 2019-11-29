Sign children up for free outdoor sessions in Buxton

Free outdoor adventure sessions are on offer for children of all abilities and their families in Buxton this December.

A Derbyshire-based club called ‘CANDO’ is offering the sessions, which enable and encourage children from 8 to 12 years of age to explore the outdoors in a safe and fun way.

The sessions also aim to help to get children away from their electronic devices for a while to go and play in the great outdoors.

Organiser Phill Alcock said: “There’s little doubt that children benefit greatly from being outdoors and playing in natural environments.

“And it's not only children who can benefit. The latest research, which involved nearly 20,000 people, shows that if we all had just two hours a week exposure to nature our physical and mental health would improve immeasurably.”

“Designed for children of all fitness levels, CANDO is now extending the idea to include whole families. Individuals of all fitness levels are accommodated. By following an outdoor activity in a fun way, while learning how to be safe outdoors, children can carry these lessons on for lifelong healthy activity.”

CANDO is supported by Derbyshire County Council’s Action Grants and sees participants using specially-designed trekking poles and undertaking a series of outdoor challenges.

The free family sessions in Buxton are at Buxton Country Park and Poole’s Cavern, on Sunday, December 15, and Sunday, December 22.

Sessions last from one hour to 90 minutes depending on how much the children want to do.

The organisers and leaders are qualified walk leaders and hold enhanced DBS certification.

CANDO operates comprehensive child and adult protection policies.

For reasons of safety, numbers are limited so book your free places for you and your child or children.

To book places and for further information about CANDO’s activities in the Buxton and Derbyshire Dales areas, contact Phill Alcock on peakfit2@gmail.com or calling 07484868949.

To find out more about Derbyshire County Council’s Action Grants, visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/action.