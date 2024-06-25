Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stockport NHS Charity is one of eight charities across the UK to be awarded a Greener Communities Fund grant to create and enhance green spaces and improve access to nature for its staff and patients.

The charity will use the £68,000 grant to fund a new Acute Frailty Unit Therapy Garden at Stepping Hill Hospital.

The project will see the transformation of a neglected courtyard into a tranquil relaxing garden space where patients with long-term health conditions, dementia or mobility issues can engage in structured outdoor activities to aid their physical and mental recovery.

Kate Leadbeater, Charity Manager at Stockport NHS Charity said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this grant by the Greener Communities Fund, which will enable us to transform a previously unused space into a calming and welcoming garden area.

“Having access to a dedicated space where patients can enjoy spending time in nature away from clinical spaces is so important and we’re excited to get this project underway with our experienced community partner Groundwork Greater Manchester.”

Now in its second year, the Greener Communities Fund is a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together, funded by the Starbucks 5p cup charge.

The Greener Communities Fund has so far benefited over 52,000 people since its first round of funding in 2023 with nine charity initiatives already underway.

There is mounting evidence that Green Social Prescribing - supporting people to engage in nature-based interventions and activities - delivers a wealth of positive health benefits.Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “We know that there is a strong link between green spaces and improved health and wellbeing, but unfortunately there remains significant inequality in access to these spaces.

“One of our main objectives as a charity is to help improve the health of our nation, and in turn reduce the pressure on overstretched NHS services.”

GP and broadcaster Dr Radha Modgil added: “As a doctor and someone who cares deeply about health and the natural world, it is incredible to see the two come together to mutually benefit through the Greener Communities Fund.“Nature helps us to feel better, reduce how stressed and anxious we feel and support connection in our local community.