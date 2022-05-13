NHS mental health services for older people move to new base in Bakewell

The dementia rapid response and in reach home treatment teams, services delivered by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust, have made a short hop across town from Newholme Hospital to the Endcliffe Mount building at Deepdale Business Park, off Buxton Road.

Ade Odunlade, the trust’s chief operating officer, said: “Moving to the new community-based facility was a great decision for the trust, providing both our staff and patients with a modern and welcoming environment for mental health support.

“Endcliffe Mount is an excellent base for the two teams when travelling out to support older people at home, and staff tell us that they feel very positive about the move.”

Endcliffe Mount is the new home of Derbyshire Healthcare's dementia rapid response team.

He added: “We’re also pleased to have additional clinic and therapy space in the Bakewell area, to support people using some of our other local mental health services.

“These service users may be feeling quite vulnerable so it is important to offer a space that feels welcoming, so we can offer the very best support at a time that may not be the easiest for them.”

Both of the teams work to assist people aged 65 and over being cared for at home, whether they have acute dementia needs or functional mental health conditions, including more severe illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

That involves multiple specialists including nurses, occupational therapists, psychologists, mental health support workers and consultant psychiatrists, and bosses say they took the decision to relocate partly to create more space for outpatient services

The new base houses consulting rooms that will be used for memory assessment consultations and talking therapy sessions by Talking Mental Health Derbyshire.